Modi vows to repeal India farm laws after prolonged protests

By SHEIKH SAALIQ

Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi says his government will withdraw the controversial agriculture laws that prompted yearlong protests from tens of thousands of farmers and posed a significant political challenge to his administration. Modi made the announcement during a televised speech that was broadcast live. He urged the protesters to return home and said the constitutional process to repeal the laws will begin in December when Parliament sits for the winter session. The announcement came on the day of a major festival when Punjab Sikhs, who made up most of the protesters, celebrate their founder’s birthday. It also comes ahead of key elections in states like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. Analysts say Modi appears to be motivated by making electoral gains.