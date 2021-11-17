Hate speech in Myanmar continues to thrive on Facebook

By SAM McNEIL and VICTORIA MILKO

Associated Press

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Years after coming under scrutiny for contributing to ethnic and religious violence in Myanmar, Facebook still has problems detecting and moderating hate speech and misinformation on its platform in the Southeast Asian nation, internal documents viewed by The Associated Press show. In March 2018, United Nations human rights experts investigating attacks against Myanmar’s Muslim Rohingya minority said Facebook played a role in spreading hate speech. Information in the documents shows that while Facebook has tried harder to combat hate speech since then, tools and strategies to do so never came to full fruition, and individuals within the company repeatedly sounded the alarm.