‘Flashing red’: Belgium tightens rules amid COVID-19 surge

By RAF CASERT

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium has extended the use of facemasks and mandatory remote work in an attempt to contain a new surge of COVID-19 cases. Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said Wednesday that facemasks would be mandatory in crowded places for those 10 and older and that remote work, where possible, would required for 4 days in the 5-day workweek. Coronavirus cases in Belgium increased 27% over the past week, reaching over 10,000 a day Wednesday. COVID-19 hospitalizations increased 21% while the use of ICU beds shot up 28%. The Belgian prime minister says “the alarm signals are flashing red.”