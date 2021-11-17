Amazon stops accepting UK Visa credit cards, cites high fees

LONDON (AP) — Amazon says it will stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in the United Kingdom because of a dispute over fees. The e-commerce giant said in a message Wednesday to customers that they won’t be able to use them starting Jan. 19. It blamed “the high fees Visa charges for processing credit card transactions.” Shoppers will still be able to use Visa debit cards and other credit cards including Mastercard and American Express. The notice suggests Visa credit cards issued in other countries will still be accepted. Visa said it was “very disappointed that Amazon is threatening to restrict consumer choice in the future.”