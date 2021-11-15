Data center REITs fetch big money; CyrusOne sold for $11.5B

CyrusOne is being acquired for $11.5 billion, the second big sale in recent months of a real estate investment trust focused on data centers. In August, Blackstone completed a $10 billion acquisition of QTS Realty Trust. On Monday CyrusOne said KKR and Global Infrastructure will pay $90.50 per share in a deal worth $15 billion including debt. The Dallas company will be taken private when the deal closes in the second quarter of next year if approved by the company’s shareholders. Shares are up almost 5% before the opening bell.