UK’s Johnson: Climate deal sounds ‘death knell’ for coal

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has hailed the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow as a “game-changing agreement” that sounded the “death knell for coal power.” But he added that his delight at the progress was “tinged with disappointment.” Johnson said it was “beyond question” that the deal coming out of the Glasgow conference marks an important moment in the use of coal because most of western Europe and North America have agreed to pull the plug on financial support for all overseas fossil fuel projects by this time next year. Defending the Glasgow Pact’s watered-down language about “phasing down” coal instead of phasing it out, Johnson said it did not make “that much of a difference.”