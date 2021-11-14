China stock exchange for entrepreneurs launches in Beijing

BEIJING (AP) — A stock exchange set up in the Chinese capital to serve entrepreneurs has opened trading with 81 companies amid a crackdown on tech giants that has wiped more than $1 trillion off their market value abroad. The Beijing Stock Exchange joins others in Shanghai and the southern city of Shenzhen. Mainland exchanges are mostly off-limits to foreign investors. The ruling Communist Party has promised more support for entrepreneurs who generate wealth and jobs but is tightening control over tech companies and pressing them to invest their own money in promoting Beijing’s industry plans.