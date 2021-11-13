Hong Kong authorities deny visa to Economist journalist

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong authorities have declined to renew a visa for a foreign journalist working for The Economist without any explanation. The Economist says Sue-Lin Wong, who is Australian, was based in Hong Kong and covered China and the city. The magazine regretted the decision and urged the government of Hong Kong to maintain access for the foreign press. Many have worried about the erosion of press freedom in a city that was once a bastion for it. Immigration authorities did not comment immediately. Last week, a survey by the Hong Kong Foreign Correspondents’ Club found nearly half its members were considering leaving the city. They were concerned by Beijing’s implementation of a sweeping national security law following massive anti-government protests in 2019.