‘Rust’ tragedy, labor climate frame Hollywood contract vote

By LYNN ELBER

AP Television Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Members of a union representing film and television crews begin voting Friday on a tentative contract with Hollywood producers. Bread-and-butter issues of wages are important, but longtime concerns about dangers for film and TV workers have taken on increased urgency with the recent tragedy on the “Rust” set. Some members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees point to the now-closed New Mexico set where cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot as a factor in their vote. Crew member Brandy Tannahill says her vote decision is bolstered by the shooting and recent labor actions. On the table is a three-year agreement reached by the union and a trade group representing producers.