Youth urge Pacific Rim leaders to act on climate, pandemic

By NICK PERRY

Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Young people living in Pacific Rim countries want to see more ambition from their leaders when it comes to tackling climate change and to see money devoted to a shared fund to prepare for future pandemics. Those were two of the messages delivered to New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Wednesday by 124 youth delegates taking part in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum. The forum is being hosted in a virtual format this year due to the pandemic and culminates with a leader’s meeting later this week. Ardern told the gathering that the world is facing tough choices. She said young people should never underestimate the influence they can wield.