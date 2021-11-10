Augmented reality project brings Olympics birthplace to life

OLYMPIA, Greece (AP) — Microsoft has launched a digital immersive tour at the ancient birthplace of the Olympic Games in southern Greece. It provides visitors a virtual re-creation of temples and competition areas in ancient Olympia as they walk through one of the world’s major archaeological sites. The program harnesses augmented reality, technology that designers say has the potential to transform education, business and entertainment. Critics warn it will also extend the invasive power of U.S. tech giants. Greece’s culture ministry helped Microsoft map and build virtual representations at Olympia. Users can tour the site remotely or in person with an online presentation and an augmented-like mobile app.