Consumer advocates: New facts demand fresh FirstEnergy audit

By JULIE CARR SMYTH

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Consumer advocates are asking the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio to reopen one of its audits of Akron-based FirstEnergy Corp. after discovering evidence that the first review didn’t look at whether money the company has admitted funneling into a $60 million bribery scheme came from customers. The Office of Ohio Consumers’ Counsel and Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council seek a supplemental audit by the commission. A filing posted Monday said the review also should consider a recently discovered text exchange in which since-fired FirstEnergy executives discussed favors delivered to the company by then-PUCO Chair Sam Randazzo.