Haiti’s fuel crisis deepens; banks announce partial closure

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s fuel crisis is deepening, with the country’s Professional Association of Banks announcing that a shortage of petroleum is forcing institutions to cut their hours and days as dozens of gas stations across the capital remain closed. The association said Friday that starting next week, banks will operate only three days a week instead of the usual six and will close in the early afternoon. Long lines, fights and boisterous crowds formed earlier this week around a handful of gas stations that were still operating. Motorcycle drivers, business owners and even police officers have been forced to search for fuel.