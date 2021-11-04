Uber Q3 loss widens on investment losses, revenue up 72%

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Uber has posted a big rebound in third-quarter revenue thanks to riders and drivers returning from pandemic lockdowns, but its bottom-line loss was wider than Wall Street expected. The San Francisco-based company said Thursday its third-quarter loss widened to $2.42 billion, or $1.28 per share. The quarter included stock-based compensation costs as well as a hefty unrealized loss of $3.2 billion pretax related to its investment in Chinese ride-sharing company Didi. Uber said its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization totaled $8 million during the quarter, turning positive for the first time in the company’s history.