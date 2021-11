By CATHY BUSSEWITZ

Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Blommaert, President of Low Carbon Solutions at Exxon Mobil, says carbon capture and storage (CCS) is essential to meeting the goals of the Paris agreement while also meeting the growing energy needs of the world. Blommaert talked with The Associated Press about Exxon’s call for industry and government to raise $100 billion to create CCS infrastructure in the Houston Ship Channel.