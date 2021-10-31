Tussling Dems tumble toward deal on Biden’s economic plans

By ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a single week, fractious congressional Democrats have coalesced significantly around President Joe Biden’s domestic ambitions. They’ve also managed to embarrass Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. That dissonance reflects how things work in Congress. It’s a place where legislating and politics are ungainly and often produce convoluted messages. It also predicts Democrats’ bumpy path ahead as they continue trying to move their agenda through Congress. To help clear the way, Biden has bowed to moderates’ demands and cut his social and environment package in half to around $1.75 trillion over 10 years. Bargaining on final details is continuing.