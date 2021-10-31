Highlights of what was agreed to at the G-20 summit in Rome

By DAVID McHUGH

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — Leaders of the Group of 20 countries haggled for two days in Rome over steps to tackle climate change and a pandemic recovery that is diverging between rich and poor countries. Climate change dominated their summit, which ended Sunday just as an annual U.N. Climate Change Conference was opening in Glasgow, Scotland. G-20 negotiators worked overnight on the wording of the summit’s concluding statement. They labored to bridge the gap between a push for a tougher climate stance from European countries going into the 13-day Glasgow conference and concerns from China, India and Russia, where fossil fuels and coal play a major role.