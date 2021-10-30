Kansas vaccine mandate foes rally, vent anger in hearing

By JOHN HANNA

AP Political Writer

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Hundreds of people opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates have rallied at the Kansas Statehouse. They were encouraged Saturday by Republican lawmakers and candidates who see President Joe Biden’s policies as a spur for higher turnout among conservative voters. The rally came ahead of a rare weekend legislative committee hearing on vaccine mandates that affect as many as 100 million Americans, announced by Biden in September. The committee’s hearing gave dozens of mandate opponents and even some vaccine opponents a chance to vent their frustration and anger. Rally participants were urged to vote for candidates opposing vaccine and mask mandates in Tuesday’s local school board elections.