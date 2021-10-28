Skypod firm in UAE tied to investment company flagged abroad

By JON GAMBRELL

Associated Press

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A company in the United Arab Emirates hopes to sell its electric pod transit system that it now tests in Sharjah. However, the firm uSky has ties back to a Belarusian investment company called SkyWay that has seen multiple nations in Europe and elsewhere issue warnings to investors that they “may be involved in a scam.” Proposals to deploy the technology have been examined and abandoned in several nations as well. A Dubai-based public relations firm later denied any connection between creator Anatoli Unitsky and Skyway. However, Unitsky himself called Skyway “my fans” and wore a pin with their logo while talking to journalists Thursday.