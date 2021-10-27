Iran says cyberattack affected every gas station in nation

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A cyberattack in Iran affected all of the Islamic Republic’s 4,300 gas stations. That’s according to a senior official, who made the comment as some still faced problems Wednesday. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack that began Tuesday. However, it bore similarities to another months earlier that seemed to directly challenge Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as the country’s economy buckles under American sanctions. The state-run IRNA news agency quoted an official who claimed 80% of Iran’s gas stations had begun selling fuel again.