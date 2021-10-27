GM 3Q profit falls 40% to $2.4B as chip shortage dings sales

By TOM KRISHER

AP Auto Writer

DETROIT (AP) — High prices for trucks and SUVs helped General Motors post a $2.4 billion third-quarter profit despite factory closures due to a shortage of computer chips and other parts. But the profit was 40% lower than the $4 billion GM made during the same period last year as sales slumped last quarter and the company lost market share in the U.S., its most profitable country. Excluding one-time items, GM made $1.52 per share, beating Wall Street estimates of 98 cents. Revenue for the quarter fell 25% to $26.78 billion, far short of analysts’ estimates of $30.72 billion, according to FactSet.