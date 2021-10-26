More workers sue US nuclear lab over vaccine mandate

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN

Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Another group of workers is suing Los Alamos National Laboratory over its COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The complaint argues the mandate discriminates against employees who seek religious or medical exemptions. The lawsuit was filed in federal court by a Chicago-based law firm on behalf of eight workers. The lab’s policy says those with exemptions have to use vacation time or go without pay until lab management determines it’s safe for them to return. The law firm says the policy amounts to accommodation by termination and that the one-size-fits-all approach is illegal. The lab has declined to comment on pending litigation over the mandate. A judge rejected a previous effort by over 100 workers who sought to put the vaccine requirement on hold.