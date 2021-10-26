Miles donations are providing flights for Afghan refugees

By DAVID KOENIG

AP Airlines Writer

Ordinary Americans and the nation’s airlines are combining to donate miles and cash to help Afghan refugees resettle in the United States. Organizers said Tuesday they have raised enough donations pay for 40,000 flights, but they’re hoping to nearly double that amount. The flights generally carry Afghans from temporary housing at U.S. military bases to new homes around the United States. The campaign was started by Miles4Migrants, which uses donated miles and credit card points to help refugees. Airlines have gotten involved, with the biggest donations coming from United Airlines and American Airlines, according to organizers. The effort has the backing of the White House.