150 people arrested in US-Europe darknet drug probe

By MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Law enforcement officials in the U.S. and Europe have arrested 150 people and seized more than $31 million in an international drug trafficking investigation stemming from sales on the darknet. The Justice Department says the arrests are connected to a 10-month investigation between federal law enforcement officials in the U.S. and Europol in Europe. Prosecutors allege those charges are responsible for tens of thousands of illegal sales in the U.S., the United Kingdom, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland. The Justice Department says investigators have seized over $31.6 million in cash and virtual currency and 45 guns.