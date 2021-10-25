UK to increase low-wage workers’ pay by more than inflation

LONDON (AP) — The British government is looking to give millions of low-pay workers an inflation-busting pay increase next year. The government said Monday that it will legislate to raise the National Living Wage to 9.50 pounds ($13) an hour from the current rate of 8.91 pounds ($12.25). Britain’s Treasury said the 6.6% increase will apply to workers age 23 and up starting in Apri and means a full-time worker making the living wage would get an increase of more than 1,000 pounds ($1,374.90) per year. For workers ages 21 and 22, the government said it would increase the minimum wage to 9.18 pounds an hour ($12.62) from 8.36 pounds ($11.49).