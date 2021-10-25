Microsoft: Russian-backed hackers targeting cloud services

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Microsoft says the same Russia-backed hackers responsible for the 2020 SolarWinds breach continue to attack the global supply chain and have been targeting cloud service resellers and others. Microsoft said the group, which it calls Nobelium, has employed a new strategy to piggyback on the direct access that resellers have to their customers’ IT systems, hoping to “more easily impersonate an organization’s trusted technology partner to gain access to their downstream customers.” Microsoft said it has been observing Nobelium’s latest campaign since May and has notified more than 140 companies targeted by the group, with as many as 14 believed to have been compromised.