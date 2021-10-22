Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 8:01 AM

Stock tied to Trump’s new media venture soars again

NEW YORK (AP) — The company planning to bring President Donald Trump’s new media venture to the stock market soared for a second straight day on Friday. Digital World Acquisition Corp. nearly tripled in the first minute of trading before trading in it was temporarily halted. It was sitting on a 117.6% gain at $99, as of 10:30 a.m. Eastern time. A day before, the stock more than quadrupled after it said it would merge with Trump Media & Technology Group. The new venture aims to challenge Facebook, Twitter and even Disney’s streaming video service. Experts are split on the company’s prospects. 

AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content