Stock tied to Trump’s new media venture soars again

NEW YORK (AP) — The company planning to bring President Donald Trump’s new media venture to the stock market soared for a second straight day on Friday. Digital World Acquisition Corp. nearly tripled in the first minute of trading before trading in it was temporarily halted. It was sitting on a 117.6% gain at $99, as of 10:30 a.m. Eastern time. A day before, the stock more than quadrupled after it said it would merge with Trump Media & Technology Group. The new venture aims to challenge Facebook, Twitter and even Disney’s streaming video service. Experts are split on the company’s prospects.