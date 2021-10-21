How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

The Associated Press

A wave of buying in the last hour of trading left stocks mostly higher on Wall Street, enough for the S&P 500 to beat the record high close it set in early September. The market had spent most of the day wobbling between gains and losses Thursday. Technology companies did well, despite a steep drop in IBM after the company reported disappointing revenue. IBM’s drop left the Dow Jones Industrial Average just barely in the red for the day. The Nasdaq also rose.