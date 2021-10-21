France offers motorists cash assistance to help pay for fuel

PARIS (AP) — French Prime Minister Jean Castex has announced that millions of lower- and medium-income motorists will each be given 100 euros ($116) in one-off financial assistance to help them cope with rising gasoline prices. Castex said on TF1 television Thursday that it was “an exceptional response to an exceptional situation.” The measure will concern about 36 million people who make less than 2,000 euros ($2,325) per month. The aid will start being given in December. The measure comes amid growing public discontent over a global energy crunch just as households are struggling to recover from the pandemic economic crisis. The government has already promised 100 euros in cash assistance to help about 6 million low-income households pay their energy bills.