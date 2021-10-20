Spanish court rules to extradite Venezuela spy chief to US

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish court has ordered the extradition of a former Venezuelan spy chief to the United States where he is wanted on charges of drug trafficking and belonging to a terror organization. Retired Maj. Gen. Hugo Carvajal was for more than a decade a close adviser to the late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chávez. He later broke with Chávez successor Nicolás Maduro and threw his weight behind the opposition to Venezuela’s Socialist regime. He was arrested in Spain in 2019. Prosecutors in New York allege that Carvajal coordinated the smuggling of around 5,600 kilograms of cocaine from Venezuela to Mexico in 2006.