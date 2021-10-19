J&J hikes 2021 profit forecast, COVID-19 vaccine sales grow

By TOM MURPHY

AP Health Writer

Johnson & Johnson is raising its 2021 profit forecast again after growing sales of the cancer treatment Darzalex and other drugs pushed it past Wall Street’s third-quarter earnings expectations. The health care giant also said Tuesday that sales of its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine started to pick up in the quarter. J&J rang up $502 million in sales from the vaccine after pulling in $264 million during the first half of 2021. Company leaders have said they expected sales to pick up in the second half of the year. A potential expansion to booster shots may help.