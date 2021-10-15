Russia breaks record again for COVID-19 deaths, infections

AP National Business

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s daily tolls of coronavirus infections and deaths have surged to another record in a quickly mounting figure that has put a severe strain on the country’s health care system. The government’s coronavirus task force on Friday reported 32,196 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 999 deaths in the past 24 hours. The record for daily COVID-19 deaths in Russia has been broken repeatedly over the past few weeks as fatalities steadily approach 1,000 in a single day. It comes amid increasing infections and a reluctance by authorities to toughen restrictions that would further cripple the economy. The Kremlin has delegated the power to enforce coronavirus restrictions to regional authorities.