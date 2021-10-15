Cyberattack disrupts services at Ecuador’s largest bank

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Customers of Ecuador’s largest bank continue to experience service disruptions following a cyberattack on the institution earlier this week. Long lines formed outside Pichincha bank branches on Friday and thousands of customers took their complaints to social media. People reported being unable to access services offered by the bank’s online and mobile app. ATMs worked somewhat regularly while branches remained open. The bank in a statement Monday acknowledged that it had “identified a cybersecurity incident in our systems that has partially disabled our services.” That bank has about 1.5 million clients and some $1.5 billion in its portfolio.