US reaffirms support for easing WTO rules on COVID vaccines

By JAMEY KEATEN

Associated Press

GENEVA (AP) — A top U.S. trade official says the Biden administration remains committed to an easing of rules that protect the technology behind coronavirus vaccines so that they can be produced more widely. Katherine Tai, the U.S. trade representative, acknowledged some nongovernmental groups and others outside the talks might perceive the U.S. to have maintained “silence” on the issue in recent months. The U.S. took a stance in May in favor of a waiver of intellectual property rules at the WTO when it comes to COVID-19 vaccines to help boost production and access around the world.