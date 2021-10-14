$4.5B clean energy complex planned for southeast Louisiana

AP National Business

By MELINDA DESLATTE

Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Industrial gas supplier Air Products has announced it will build a $4.5 billion clean energy facility in Louisiana’s capital region. Air Products President and CEO Seifi Ghasemi said the Ascension Parish site will be the largest permanent carbon dioxide sequestration facility in the world, helping to capture human-caused emissions and keeping them out of the atmosphere. Air Products said the facility will create 170 permanent jobs. The facility is expected to be up and running in 2026. Gov. John Bel Edwards is a Democrat who leads one of the nation’s top oil and gas production states. He is seeking to cut Louisiana’s net carbon emissions to zero by 2050.