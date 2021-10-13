William Shatner, TV’s Capt. Kirk, blasts into space

AP National Business

By MARCIA DUNN and RICK TABER

Associated Press

VAN HORN, Texas (AP) — Hollywood’s Captain Kirk, 90-year-old William Shatner, has blasted into space in a convergence of science fiction and science reality. He set out Wednesday morning for the final frontier aboard a ship built by Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin company. The “Star Trek” hero becomes the oldest person to ride a rocket. The fully automatic spacecraft is set to reach an altitude of 66 miles over the West Texas desert. The up-and-down flight should last about 10 minutes, with Shatner and his three fellow passengers parachuting back to Earth in the capsule.