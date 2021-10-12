American Airlines expects to post 3Q profit on federal aid

AP National Business

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines expects a busy holiday season, with more than 6,100 flights on some days, more flying than it did over the summer. American also said Tuesday that it expects to post a profit for the July-through-September quarter thanks to federal pandemic relief. The airline says that excluding the federal dollars, it expects an adjusted loss of between $620 million and $675 million for the quarter. Airlines have received billions in federal aid over the past 18 months to help them cover payroll costs.