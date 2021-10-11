At least 2 dead in California plane crash that burned homes

AP National Business

By JULIE WATSON

Associated Press

SANTEE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say at least two people were killed and two others were injured when a small plane crashed into a suburban Southern California neighborhood, setting two homes ablaze. The crash happened shortly after noon Monday in the city of Santee, about 20 miles northeast of downtown San Diego. Officials didn’t immediately know conditions of the survivors or whether they were in the plane or on the ground. The FAA says the plane was a twin-engine Cessna. It wasn’t known where the flight originated, how many people were on board, or where the plane was headed.