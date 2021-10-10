Murano glassblowing model shattered by methane price surge

AP National Business

By COLLEEN BARRY

Associated Press

VENICE, Italy (AP) — The glassblowers of Murano have survived plagues and pandemics. They transitioned to highly prized artistic creations to outrun competition from Asia. But surging energy prices are shattering their economic model. Dozens of furnaces that remain on the lagoon island where Venetian rulers transferred glassblowing 700 years ago must burn around the clock, or the costly crucible inside the ovens will break. The price for methane that powers the ovens has skyrocketed fivefold on the global market since Oct. 1, meaning the glass-blowers face certain losses on orders they are working to fill, at least for the foreseeable future.