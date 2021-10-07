Reliance Retail to open 7-Eleven outlets in India

AP National Business

NEW DELHI (AP) — The 7-Eleven empire is coming to India. India’s Reliance Retail Ventures says it has set a franchise agreement with 7-Eleven, Inc., to launch convenience stores in the second most populous nation. Reliance said Thursday that the stores will first be launched in the financial hub of Mumbai. The announcement came just days after rival Future Retail pulled out of an agreement with 7-Eleven. Reliance, India’s biggest retailer, said the stores would offer the usual convenience store range of drinks, snacks and other items chosen to suit local tastes, with “affordability and hygiene at its very core.” There was no immediate word about Slurpees.