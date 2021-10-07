EXPLAINER: What’s behind the looming Hollywood strike?

AP National Business

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

A major Hollywood strike could be on the horizon for some 60,000 behind-the-scenes workers in the entertainment industry. Over the weekend, members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IASTE) overwhelmingly voted in favor of authorizing a nationwide strike for the first time in its history. The IATSE says its members are subjected to excessive working hours, unlivable wages for the lowest paid crafts and failure to provide reasonable rest, including meal breaks and time off between marathon working days and weekend work. Negotiations have resumed but should a strike happen, many productions in the major hubs in the U.S. would have to shut down immediately.