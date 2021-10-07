Asian shares rise as receding debt fears spur Wall St rally

AP National Business

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are higher, tracking a rally on Wall Street after signs of progress on resolving the standoff in Congress over the debt ceiling. Benchmarks in Japan, South Korea, Australia and Hong Kong advanced. Shanghai trading is closed for a Chinese national holiday. Analysts say vaccination rollouts in the region will speed up a lifting of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 restrictions and lead to a gradual recovery. But the risk of setbacks remains. Stocks closed higher on Wall Street as investors recovered from nearly a week of volatility.