Barcelona says audit shows club was technically bankrupt

AP National Business

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona says it was technically bankrupt when president Joan Laporta took over earlier this year. Barcelona CEO Ferrán Reverter presented a grim picture of the club’s financial situation while releasing the results from a Deloitte audit that started after Laporta arrived in March following the resignation of former president Josep Bartomeu and his board of directors last year. Reverter said the audit concluded that “there have been serious administrative deficiencies” during the administration of Bartomeu. The former president has in the past denied being responsible for the team’s current financial struggles.