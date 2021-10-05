Former exec readies for 2 years in prison in nuclear debacle

AP National Business

By JEFFREY COLLINS

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — An executive who lied to regulators about two South Carolina nuclear plants that never generated a watt of power is ready to go to prison. Former SCANA Corp. CEO Kevin Marsh has agreed with prosecutors that he should spend two years in prison. He goes before a federal judge Thursday who will decide whether to accept that deal. Marsh had been waiting for sentencing until the massive federal investigation was finished. But his lawyers said in court papers this week that his wife of 46 years has incurable breast cancer and he wants to serve his time now so he might be able to care for her later.