Amid global energy crunch, OPEC+ weighs how much oil to pump

AP National Business

By DAVID McHUGH and AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The OPEC oil cartel and allied countries are meeting to decide on production. The meeting is being closely watched because oil markets are tight and the price of crude is just off a three-year high as the global economy bounces back from the pandemic. But analysts are saying that key producer Saudi Arabia and allied non-member Russia will stick to a caution plan to gradually add oil back to the market as they make up deep cuts made during the worst of the pandemic.