Newsy expands, bets on appetite for more news, less politics

AP National Business

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — With an expansion and relaunch Monday, the Scripps Networks service Newsy is betting that consumers have an interest in more news and less political talk. Newsy has been primarily seen online and through streaming services but is debuting a free, over-the-air television service with the goal of around-the-clock newscasts. Scripps News boss Kate O’Brian says Newsy will have a more balanced, expansive view of news and won’t be looking at the world through the prism of red and blue states. It’s hard to break in with something new in television news, but one expert says Newsy has its best opportunity in the streaming world.