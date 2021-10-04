MLB draws 45.3M as fans return, down from 68.5M before COVID

AP National Business

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball drew 45.3 million fans this year as fans gradually were allowed to return, down from 68.5 million over 2019 in the last season before the coronavirus pandemic. The commissioner’s office says this year’s MLB season averaged 18,901 for 2,397 dates. The Los Angeles Dodgers led the major leagues in home attendance at 2.8 million. They did not start selling full capacity until games in mid-June. Atlanta was second at 2.3 million, followed by San Diego at 2.2 million, Texas and St. Louis at 2.1 million and Houston at 2.07 million. The New York Yankees drew 1.96 million, Boston 1.7 million and the Mets 1.5 million in Steven Cohen’s first season as owner. Miami was last at 640,000 and Oakland 29th at 700,000.