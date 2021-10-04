Jury awards $6.3M to Shannen Doherty in State Farm fire suit

AP National Business

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal jury in Los Angeles has awarded $6.3 million to actor Shannen Doherty in a lawsuit alleging that State Farm failed to pay for damage to her house in a 2018 California wildfire. The jury found State Farm’s failure to pay benefits for Doherty’s Malibu home were “unreasonable and without proper cause.” State Farm says it’s disappointed by the decision and respectfully disagrees. The company says it may appeal. Doherty, the 50-year-old former star of “Beverly Hills, 90210,” revealed last year that breast cancer she had been diagnosed with in 2015 had recurred and progressed to stage 4.