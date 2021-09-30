Stocks move lower as S&P 500 heads for a big September loss

AP National Business

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Stocks moved lower on Wall Street Thursday as the major indexes headed for steep monthly losses. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% and is on track for a 4% loss in September. It would mark the first monthly loss since January and the worst for the benchmark index since March 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8% and the Nasdaq edged up less than 0.1%. A mix of companies that provide consumer goods and services weighed down the broader market. Some of the losses were tempered by gains from technology companies. Bond yields were stable. The yield on the 10-year Treasury remained at 1.54%.