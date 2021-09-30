How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

AP National Business

The Associated Press

Stocks fell broadly on Thursday and closed out September with their worst monthly loss since the beginning of the pandemic. The S&P 500 notched its first monthly drop since January and the biggest since March 2020. After climbing steadily for much of the year, the stock market became unsettled in recent weeks with the spread of the more contagious delta variant of COVID-19, a sudden spike in long-term bond yields and word that the Federal Reserve may start to unwind its support for the economy.